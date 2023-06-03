Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Red Sox
|Rays vs Red Sox Odds
|Rays vs Red Sox Prediction
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410) and total hits (54) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.0% of them.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (25.5%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (38.3%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (53.2%), including nine games with multiple runs (19.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (55.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.