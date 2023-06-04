Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .205 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- In 54.0% of his games this season (27 of 50), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has an RBI in 15 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 50 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.203
|AVG
|.180
|.319
|OBP
|.255
|.542
|SLG
|.300
|8
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|24/10
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
