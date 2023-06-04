Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while batting .248.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 23 of 37 games this year (62.2%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (18.9%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.0% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year (17 of 37), with two or more runs four times (10.8%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
