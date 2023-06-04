Christian Bethancourt -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while batting .248.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 23 of 37 games this year (62.2%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).

He has homered in seven games this year (18.9%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.0% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year (17 of 37), with two or more runs four times (10.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 17 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings