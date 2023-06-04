Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .305 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 30 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in 18 games this season (39.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 46 games (45.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|19
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (42.1%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Houck (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.30 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
