Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .305 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 30 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has driven in a run in 18 games this season (39.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 46 games (45.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 19 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

