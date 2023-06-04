Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .305 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.
  • Ramirez has picked up a hit in 30 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has driven in a run in 18 games this season (39.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 of 46 games (45.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.351 AVG .268
.422 OBP .302
.737 SLG .341
11 XBH 1
5 HR 1
14 RBI 1
17/6 K/BB 5/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 19
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Houck (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.30 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
