Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Red Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Red Sox
|Rays vs Red Sox Odds
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .293 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (32 of 48), with more than one hit 15 times (31.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.9% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (45.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 22 of 48 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (60.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (32.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (48.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.