The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .293 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (32 of 48), with more than one hit 15 times (31.3%).

He has hit a home run in 22.9% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (45.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 22 of 48 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 25 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (60.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (32.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (48.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings