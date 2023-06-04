Luke Raley is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .244 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 43 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those games.

He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has an RBI in 12 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (34.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (16.3%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

