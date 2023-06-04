The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.219 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .294 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 27th in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .222 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 40 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 57), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season (28 of 57), with two or more runs seven times (12.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 27 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings