Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.219 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .294 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 27th in slugging.
- Arozarena is batting .222 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 40 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 57), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season (28 of 57), with two or more runs seven times (12.3%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.30 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
