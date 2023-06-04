Rays vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) and the Boston Red Sox (30-28) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on June 4.
The probable starters are Taj Bradley (3-2) for the Rays and Tanner Houck (3-4) for the Red Sox.
Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Rays have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 51 times and won 37, or 72.5%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay is 37-12 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 349 total runs this season.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|L 1-0
|Taj Bradley vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|L 2-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Hendricks
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|W 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs Justin Steele
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kutter Crawford
|June 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tanner Houck
|June 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|June 6
|Twins
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Louie Varland
|June 7
|Twins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Pablo Lopez
|June 8
|Twins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Bailey Ober
|June 9
|Rangers
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Andrew Heaney
