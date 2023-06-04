Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) and the Boston Red Sox (30-28) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on June 4.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (3-2) for the Rays and Tanner Houck (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Rays have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 51 times and won 37, or 72.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 37-12 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 349 total runs this season.

The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule