Rafael Devers and Yandy Diaz will hit the field when the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 103 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .483 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .268 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (349 total runs).

The Rays have a league-best .343 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.228).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.

So far this season, Bradley has not recorded a quality start.

Bradley enters this game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Taj Bradley Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs L 2-1 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/3/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Trevor Kelley Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Kutter Crawford 6/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck 6/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins - Home Shane McClanahan Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins - Home Zach Eflin Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins - Home Tyler Glasnow Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers - Home Josh Fleming Andrew Heaney

