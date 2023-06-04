How to Watch the Rays vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Rafael Devers and Yandy Diaz will hit the field when the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday at Fenway Park.
Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 103 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .483 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .268 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (349 total runs).
- The Rays have a league-best .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.228).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taj Bradley (3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- So far this season, Bradley has not recorded a quality start.
- Bradley enters this game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Hendricks
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Justin Steele
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kutter Crawford
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tanner Houck
|6/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Andrew Heaney
