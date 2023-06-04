On Sunday, June 4 at 1:35 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) visit the Boston Red Sox (30-28) at Fenway Park. Taj Bradley will get the call for the Rays, while Tanner Houck will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Rays are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+100). Tampa Bay is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 37 out of the 51 games, or 72.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rays have a 37-12 record (winning 75.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

