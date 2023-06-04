Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .235 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- In 22 of 42 games this year (52.4%) Walls has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (11.9%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven home a run in 12 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 52.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (59.1%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Houck (3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.30 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
