Yandy Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .319 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 57 hits and an OBP of .405 this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is fourth in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 34 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (24.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has driven home a run in 20 games this season (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), he has scored, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 22 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

