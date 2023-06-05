Isaac Paredes -- hitting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .266 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has driven home a run in 20 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), he has scored, and in seven of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 25 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings