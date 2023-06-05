Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Manuel Margot -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Margot is batting .294 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%) Margot has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
- In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in 14 games this season (32.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
