Manuel Margot -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Margot is batting .294 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%) Margot has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).

In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in 14 games this season (32.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 20 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

