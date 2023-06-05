Manuel Margot -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Margot is batting .294 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%) Margot has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
  • In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Margot has driven in a run in 14 games this season (32.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
.188 AVG .333
.291 OBP .378
.354 SLG .385
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
5 RBI 5
9/6 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 3
Home Away
23 GP 20
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.