On Tuesday, Christian Bethancourt (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .242 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 23 of 38 games this year (60.5%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (18.4%).

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (18.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (10 of 38), with two or more RBI four times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 38 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 18 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings