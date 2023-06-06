Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Christian Bethancourt (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .242 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 23 of 38 games this year (60.5%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (18.4%).
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (18.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (10 of 38), with two or more RBI four times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 38 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Varland (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
