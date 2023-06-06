On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .299 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (30 of 47), with multiple hits 16 times (34.0%).

In 17.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 38.3% of his games this season (18 of 47), with two or more RBI eight times (17.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (44.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 20 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings