On Tuesday, Jose Siri (.706 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .239 with five doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.7% of them.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (29.4%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.

In 47.1% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (20.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 15 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

