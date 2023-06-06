Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
On Tuesday, Manuel Margot (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Margot enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .294.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (28 of 44), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year (34.1%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.5%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Varland gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.51 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
