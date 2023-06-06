Rays vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 6
Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) and Minnesota Twins (31-29) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 6.
The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (7-1) versus the Twins and Louie Varland (3-1).
Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Rays have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 39, or 73.6%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 23 of its 27 games, or 85.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 359.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|W 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs Justin Steele
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kutter Crawford
|June 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tanner Houck
|June 5
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Brayan Bello
|June 6
|Twins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Louie Varland
|June 7
|Twins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Pablo Lopez
|June 8
|Twins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Bailey Ober
|June 9
|Rangers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Andrew Heaney
|June 10
|Rangers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 11
|Rangers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Martín Pérez
