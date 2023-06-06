Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) and Minnesota Twins (31-29) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 6.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (7-1) versus the Twins and Louie Varland (3-1).

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rays have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have won 39, or 73.6%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Tampa Bay has won 23 of its 27 games, or 85.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 359.

The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule