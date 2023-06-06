The Tampa Bay Rays versus Minnesota Twins game on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Wander Franco and Byron Buxton.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Twins have +145 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Rays vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have three wins against the spread in their last five chances. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Tampa Bay's past three games has been 8.5, a span during which the Rays and their opponents have finished under every time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 39-14 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 73.6% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 23-4 (winning 85.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

Tampa Bay has played in 62 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-24-3).

The Rays have gone 8-2-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-6 17-13 19-9 24-10 34-16 9-3

