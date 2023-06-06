How to Watch the Rays vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Twins Player Props
|Rays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 103 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .476 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .266 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (359 total).
- The Rays are second in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.227).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Eflin is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Eflin will look to go five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Justin Steele
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kutter Crawford
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tanner Houck
|6/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Martín Pérez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.