The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 103 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .476 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .266 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (359 total).

The Rays are second in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.227).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Eflin is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Eflin will look to go five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/3/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Trevor Kelley Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Kutter Crawford 6/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck 6/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Shane McClanahan Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins - Home Zach Eflin Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins - Home Zach Eflin Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins - Home Tyler Glasnow Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers - Home Taj Bradley Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers - Home Shane McClanahan Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers - Home Zach Eflin Martín Pérez

