Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Twins on June 6, 2023
Byron Buxton is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins square off at Tropicana Field on Tuesday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rays vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Eflin Stats
- The Rays will send Zach Eflin (7-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Eflin has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|May. 31
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 25
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 20
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|9
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zach Eflin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 61 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI.
- He has a .316/.409/.570 slash line on the season.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .292 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|at Cubs
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .220/.325/.445 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has put up 39 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He's slashing .207/.299/.372 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.