Taylor Walls -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .222.

Walls has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Walls has an RBI in 13 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 20 GP 24 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings