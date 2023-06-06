On Tuesday, Vidal Brujan (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is batting .208 with .

This year, Brujan has totaled at least one hit in three of nine games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Brujan has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 .375 AVG .167 .375 OBP .231 .375 SLG .167 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 3/0 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

