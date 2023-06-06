Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Vidal Brujan (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is batting .208 with .
- This year, Brujan has totaled at least one hit in three of nine games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Brujan has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|.375
|AVG
|.167
|.375
|OBP
|.231
|.375
|SLG
|.167
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|3/0
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Varland gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.51 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
