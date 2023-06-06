Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Wander Franco (batting .436 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Twins Player Props
|Rays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Twins
|Rays vs Twins Odds
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.498) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Franco is batting .429 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 73.7% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 36.8% of those games.
- In 12.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (36.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (12.3%).
- He has scored in 27 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|24 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Varland (3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.