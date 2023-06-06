Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 61 hits and an OBP of .409 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Diaz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .292 during his last outings.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 36 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (23.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (41.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.7%).
- He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year (28 of 51), with two or more runs nine times (17.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (75.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (58.3%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Varland (3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.