The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 61 hits and an OBP of .409 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .292 during his last outings.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 36 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 12 games this year, he has homered (23.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (41.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.7%).

He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year (28 of 51), with two or more runs nine times (17.6%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (58.3%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings