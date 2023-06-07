Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Francisco Mejia -- batting .257 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Twins Player Props
|Rays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Twins
|Rays vs Twins Odds
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is hitting .226 with seven doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Mejia has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits five times (18.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Mejia has had an RBI in seven games this year.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.207
|AVG
|.192
|.281
|OBP
|.241
|.310
|SLG
|.346
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|10/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 59 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.