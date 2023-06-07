The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks while hitting .261.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (24.5%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (13.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (37.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 21 of 53 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings