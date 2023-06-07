Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Twins.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .241 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and nine walks.
- In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 31.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 35), and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 48.6% of his games this season, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0%.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (54.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (33.3%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers.
