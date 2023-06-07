On Wednesday, Josh Lowe (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .291 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 22.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 48.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 46.0% of his games this season (23 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (59.3%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (29.6%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (51.9%)

