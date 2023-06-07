Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Josh Lowe (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Twins Player Props
|Rays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Twins
|Rays vs Twins Odds
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .291 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 22.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 48.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 46.0% of his games this season (23 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (59.3%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (29.6%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (51.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.47 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 59 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.