On Wednesday, Luke Raley (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .261.

Raley has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 46 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.7% of those games.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (19.6%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (30.4%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (39.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (17.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 22 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings