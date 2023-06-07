The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and six RBI), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Margot is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Margot has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Margot has driven in a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 21 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings