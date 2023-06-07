The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and six RBI), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is hitting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Margot is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Margot has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has driven in a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
.188 AVG .333
.291 OBP .378
.354 SLG .385
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
5 RBI 5
9/6 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 3
Home Away
23 GP 21
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
