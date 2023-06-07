Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and six RBI), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Margot is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Margot has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has driven in a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.5%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
