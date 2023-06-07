On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .286 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 16.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 40.7% of his games this season (24 of 59), with two or more RBI nine times (15.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 49.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 28 22 (71.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 14 (45.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings