Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) squaring off against the Minnesota Twins (31-30) at 6:40 PM ET on June 7. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Rays, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shawn Armstrong to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (3-3) will get the nod for the Twins.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 40, or 74.1%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 34-7 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 366 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays' 3.60 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule