Rays vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) squaring off against the Minnesota Twins (31-30) at 6:40 PM ET on June 7. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Rays, who are favored by our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shawn Armstrong to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (3-3) will get the nod for the Twins.
Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 40, or 74.1%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay is 34-7 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored 366 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.60 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kutter Crawford
|June 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tanner Houck
|June 5
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Brayan Bello
|June 6
|Twins
|W 7-0
|Zach Eflin vs Louie Varland
|June 7
|Twins
|-
|Shawn Armstrong vs Pablo Lopez
|June 8
|Twins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Bailey Ober
|June 9
|Rangers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Andrew Heaney
|June 10
|Rangers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 11
|Rangers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Martín Pérez
|June 12
|@ Athletics
|-
|Zach Eflin vs James Kaprielian
