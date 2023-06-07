The Tampa Bay Rays will send a hot-hitting Wander Franco to the plate against the Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Twins are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-145). The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 40-14 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 74.1% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 31-6 (83.8%).

The Rays have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-24-4).

The Rays have an 8-2-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-6 17-13 19-9 25-10 35-16 9-3

