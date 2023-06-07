Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays play Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 105 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .477 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank second in the majors with a .266 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (366 total).

The Rays are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 average in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.218).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shawn Armstrong makes his first start of the season for the Rays.

The 32-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, his only action so far.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Trevor Kelley Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Kutter Crawford 6/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck 6/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Shane McClanahan Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins W 7-0 Home Zach Eflin Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins - Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins - Home Tyler Glasnow Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers - Home Taj Bradley Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers - Home Shane McClanahan Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers - Home Zach Eflin Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.