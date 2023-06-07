How to Watch the Rays vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays play Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Twins Player Props
|Rays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Twins Prediction
|Rays vs Twins Odds
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 105 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .477 slugging percentage.
- The Rays rank second in the majors with a .266 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (366 total).
- The Rays are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 average in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.218).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shawn Armstrong makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 32-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, his only action so far.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kutter Crawford
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tanner Houck
|6/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.