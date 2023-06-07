The Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-30) will match up on Wednesday, June 7 at Tropicana Field, with Shawn Armstrong getting the nod for the Rays and Pablo Lopez taking the hill for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Twins have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.54 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rays' game against the Twins but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rays (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rays to take down the Twins with those odds, and the Rays emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 40 out of the 54 games, or 74.1%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a 37-7 record (winning 84.1% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Jose Siri 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+340) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East -274 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.