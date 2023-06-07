Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Twins on June 7, 2023
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa and Wander Franco are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays meet at Tropicana Field on Wednesday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rays vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 71 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He has a slash line of .309/.374/.500 on the year.
- Franco will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .474 with four doubles, a triple, seven walks and six RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 62 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI.
- He's slashing .316/.410/.566 on the season.
- Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 40 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashed .208/.298/.375 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Trevor Larnach Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Larnach Stats
- Trevor Larnach has 28 hits with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 27 RBI.
- He has a .211/.314/.383 slash line so far this year.
Larnach Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 20
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Angels
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.