The Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) are looking for Wander Franco to extend a 10-game hitting streak versus the Minnesota Twins (31-30) on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the nod to Shawn Armstrong against the Twins and Pablo Lopez (3-3).

Rays vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.54 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Armstrong

The Rays will send out Armstrong for his first start of the season.

The 32-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen once this season.

He has pitched to a .00 ERA this season with 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.5 walks per nine across one games.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.54 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.

Lopez heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Lopez will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 57th, 1.164 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.

