Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.121 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Read More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .216 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Walls has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.47 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (3-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 57th, 1.164 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
