The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.121 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .216 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Walls has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Walls has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 22 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 21 GP 24 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings