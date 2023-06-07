Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .874, fueled by an OBP of .374 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Franco will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.

Franco has gotten at least one hit in 74.1% of his games this year (43 of 58), with multiple hits 21 times (36.2%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (12.1%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Franco has had an RBI in 21 games this season (36.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.3% of his games this season (28 of 58), with two or more runs nine times (15.5%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 33 GP 25 25 (75.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 12 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 19 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 4 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 14 (42.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

