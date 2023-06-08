Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .242 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 24 of 39 games this season (61.5%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (17.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season (18 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.