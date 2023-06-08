Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .294.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has an RBI in 18 of 48 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 48 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (40.0%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.