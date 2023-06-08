The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .294.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has an RBI in 18 of 48 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 48 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 20 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings