After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .264 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 31 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Paredes has driven in a run in 21 games this season (38.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (40.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 26 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

