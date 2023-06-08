Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jose Siri (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and nine walks.
- Siri has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits five times (13.9%).
- He has homered in 30.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has driven in a run in 17 games this season (47.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (19.4%).
- He has scored in 19 games this season (52.8%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (33.3%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
