Josh Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 102 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 8 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .291.

In 66.7% of his 51 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 21.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 47.1% of his games this season (24 of 51), with more than one RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (45.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 27 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (59.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (29.6%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (51.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings