Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley and his .655 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .255.
- Raley has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (19.1%), homering in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 18 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Ober (3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
