On Thursday, Manuel Margot (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .245.
  • In 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%) Margot has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15 games this year (33.3%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
.188 AVG .333
.291 OBP .378
.354 SLG .385
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
5 RBI 5
9/6 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 3
Home Away
24 GP 21
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Ober (3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
