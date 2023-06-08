Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .290.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- In 42 of 60 games this year (70.0%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|23 (71.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|15 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing batters.
