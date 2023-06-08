Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (45-19) and Minnesota Twins (31-31) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on June 8.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow and the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.33 ERA).

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Rays have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 41 (74.5%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 27 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 23-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 368 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule